The district of Cayma, in Arequipa, will celebrate its bicentennial with a big concert. They will range from national and even international artists, such as Armonía 10 and Maroyu by Raúl Yucra. The show will be completely admission-only. GRATUITOUS. It is the serenade of said jurisdiction where other artists such as Pelo de Ambrosio, Marisol y La Magia del Norte, Leysi Suárez and more will participate.HEREWe tell you all the details.

When will the FREE concert of Armonía 10 and Maroyu be in Arequipa?

According tomunicipality of CaymaArmonía 10 and Maroyu will delight their fans and all those attending the event for the 200-year anniversary of said jurisdiction with a free concert on Saturday, November 11 from noon.

YOU CAN SEE: Group 5: how to get from Chiclayo to the FREE ‘Elmer Vive’ concert?

Where will the FREE concert of Armonía 10 and Maroyu be in Arequipa?

The presentation of the group Armonía 10 together with Maroyu from Bolivia will be at the La Tomilla stadium in Cayma. So far, the district commune confirmed the participation of other artists such as Marisol y La Magia del Norte, Pelo de Ambrosio and the Montonero Delfor Cárdenas. The animation will be in charge of Leysi Suárez. Admission will be free.

The show will also feature agastronomic festivalin which there will be sale of typical dishes. Likewise, there will be a children’s show.

What famous singers were part of Armonía 10?

‘Makuko’ Gallardo

Carlos Soraluz

Tony Rosado

Percy Chapoñay

Chechi’ Saavedra

Robert Moreno

Danny Delgado

Carlos Cueto.

When was the musical group Armonía 10 de Piura founded?

The cumbia group Harmony 10It was founded in 1972, in the city of Piura by Juan Lozada, the father of Walter Lozada. In its beginnings, when the orchestra was in full formation, it was calledThe Blanders. Some time later it would change its name to Armonía 10, due to the increase in the number of members.

#Harmony #Maroyu #FREE #Arequipa #Groups #serenaded