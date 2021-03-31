Expected meeting. Armonía 10 and Grupo 5 announced their first online match on March 29. The well-known cumbia bands will play their best songs in this long-awaited “virtual cumbia hand-in-hand”.

In a recent publication, the interpreters of “Wounded heart” revealed the date and ticket prices for this show. “Each one with its stage, sound, lights, led screens and the best selection of songs from their musical career,” reads the shared notice.

According to the graph on Facebook, the official date of the event will be next May 1 and will have a pre-sale cost of 35 soles. Tickets can be purchased through the Entradaya platform.

Through their social networks, the musicians that make up the groups began to promote this new show that takes advantage of new technologies and thus avoid contagion of COVID-19.

Was Harmony 10 trying to perform in-person concert?

At the beginning of January, Armonía 10 announced its first face-to-face concert on its social networks. The event generated divided opinions because the country was on the verge of the second wave of the coronavirus.

Before this, the Municipality of Comas denied the authorization for its realization. “This sub-management cannot issue this authorization due to the lack of requirements stipulated in the Single Text of Administrative Procedures,” the entity communicated through a notice to the media.

“We are not at the right time for this type of event. We prefer the health, life and integrity of our neighbors ”, adds the text.

