Harmoniespublished by Libellud and distributed by Asmodee, is a board game that invites players to create harmonious landscapes where the animals can living in balance with nature. This game combines strategy and creativity with stunning aesthetics, offering a simple and fresh gaming experience. In this review we will explore the components dthe game, the mechanical of game, thesetting and theoverall experienceto determine whether Harmonies deserves a place in your collection.

Game Components

Harmonies It comes in a box elegant and well illustratedcontaining:

1 central dashboard

4 player boards

4 reminder cards

120 colored discs

70 Animal cubes

32 Animal cards

10 Nature Spirit cards

4 Nature Spirit tokens

1 score pad

1 regulation

The quality of materials It’s excellent, as expected from a Libellud product. The cards and the tokens They are made with sturdy and durable materials. The illustrations of Maëva Da Silva are extraordinaryand create a visually appealing atmosphere that helps immerse players in the game world.

Game Mechanics

The mechanics of Harmonies combine tile placement elements and pattern development, creating a decent tactical experience. Each turn, players must take strategic decisions on how to choose and place their colored discsto form landscapes and welcome animals.

The position and combination of the discs are crucialsince they determine the variety and number of animals that can be accommodated. Each player chooses animals that best adapt to the landscapes created. Obviously based on the fact that each animal has specific requirements to be welcomed, so you need to plan carefully to maximize your points.

One of the things we appreciated most about Harmonies is the fact that it includes both a solo mode that one expert modewhich adds the Nature Spirit cards. These cards introduce additional levels of strategy and complexity, making the game suitable for both beginners and more experienced players.

Setting and Atmosphere

Harmonies manages to create a charming and serene setting. The detailed illustrations and high-quality components help immerse players in a world of natural beauty. The game’s theme of harmony between fauna and flora is reflected in every aspect of the design, making the gaming experience not only fun but also relaxing.

As already mentioned, the illustrations by Maëva Da Silva they are a strong point of the game, with detailed depictions of landscapes and animals that evoke emotion and awe. This not only enriches the viewing experience, but also contributes to create an emotional connection with the game world.

The Harmonies gaming experience it’s fluid and rewarding. The rules are simple to learn, but the decisions tactics offer a significant depth. Each game is different thanks to the variety of possible combinations of landscapes and animals.

The interaction between players is mainly indirect, through the competition for the best tiles and animals. However, this competition is balanced and not overly aggressive, making Harmonies an enjoyable game even for those who prefer less conflicting experiences.

There replayability of Harmonies is high thanks to the variety of tiles and cards available. Each match features new challenges and opportunities to explore different strategies, ensuring hours of entertainment.

Let creation begin!

Harmonies by Libellud is a board game that manages to combine perfectly aesthetics, strategy and accessibility. Its production quality, fascinating setting and well-balanced mechanics make it one excellent choice for families and enthusiasts of strategic games. It is also suitable for players of all ages.

Harmonies promises fun and relaxation in every game, which is a characteristic that distinguishes it from all the games that are similar in style and themes. Within this title you can feel the creator’s desire to transport players into a game that doesn’t have to be full of competition, but much more relaxed.

Precisely this harmonious connotation is the real distinction from other card placement titles, such as Azul, the competition feels less, you are more focused on creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere and this is certainly the its strong point.