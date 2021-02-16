RB Leipzig is already facing the end of the first leg of the first leg in the premier class. In the “home game” in the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the second place in the Bundesliga lost to the Liverpool FC with 0: 2. Individual mistakes broke the neck of the grass ballers.
Gates:
0: 1 Salah (53rd)
0: 2 Mané (58.)
The Klopp team had lost the last three competitive games, swallowing eight goals. Accordingly, the Reds found themselves unsettled against the Leipzig team. The Nagelsmann-Elf, which surprisingly started with Olmo and Nkunku in a double storm, was immediately on the spot and had a great chance to lead after less than five minutes: After a cross from Angelino, Olmo headed the ball to the inside post – from there he jumped not into the goal, but back into the field. Only a few centimeters were missing for the dream start!
The Red Bulls continued to apply pressure in the following minutes, but were unable to develop any significant opportunities.
The guests from Liverpool, who came out of nowhere to their first chance to score, were completely different (15th). After a long ball from Alexander-Arnold, Salah appeared alone in front of Gulacsi and wanted to lop over the RB keeper. However, he stayed for a long time and was able to fend off the top-class!
After this scene, a brisk game developed, both teams were now at eye level. But the closer it got to the break, the better the LFC got. First Robertson had bad luck with a cheeky attempt from a distance that he put the ball just over the bar. Then Firmino scored the alleged 1-0 – because the ball was probably minimally out of the goal when Mané passed in, the goal was rightly denied. Luck for the Leipziger, who afforded one or the other minor carelessness as well as unnecessary playback errors in the back and were not as dangerous in the front without a real nines as it would have been possible against anything but solid Reds.
In the second half, RBL got off to a better start again. Shortly after the restart, Nkunku had a good chance to take the lead, but failed to Alisson. And as is often the case in football: If you don’t use your opportunities, a top team will take advantage of it – especially if you make glaring mistakes on the defensive.
In the 53rd minute, Salah got the opening goal for the guests after he had picked up a completely unsuccessful back pass from Sabitzer and gave Gulacsi no chance in a one-on-one. Only five minutes later, an individual mistake by the RB defensive ensured the next goal: After a long ball from Jones, Mukiele struck an air hole – Mané thanked him, got up and away and sank cool to 2-0. A double blow from which the nail men should not recover.
Leipzig ran up after the ice-cold shower, trying with all their might at least to score the next goal – but as in the Bundesliga, the opportunities were either not played well enough or negligently awarded. Against Liverpool it became clear once again that the departures of Werner and Schick have not yet been compensated for.
In stoppage time, Hwang of all people, so far a complete mistake, had the greatest chance of making it 1: 2, but the South Korean could not accommodate the ball in Liverpool.
Overall, it was a very annoying defeat for RB Leipzig, which took a lot of effort, but was not clever enough offensively and allowed itself two huge mistakes in the back. Mistakes that are immediately punished at this level.
Klopp and the Reds, on the other hand, have all the trumps in their hands and after three bankruptcies in a row, finally, they have reason to laugh again. His team was not covered in fame, but showed a serious performance and was there when the opportunity arose!