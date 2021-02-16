The guests from Liverpool, who came out of nowhere to their first chance to score, were completely different (15th). After a long ball from Alexander-Arnold, Salah appeared alone in front of Gulacsi and wanted to lop over the RB keeper. However, he stayed for a long time and was able to fend off the top-class!

In the 53rd minute, Salah got the opening goal for the guests after he had picked up a completely unsuccessful back pass from Sabitzer and gave Gulacsi no chance in a one-on-one. Only five minutes later, an individual mistake by the RB defensive ensured the next goal: After a long ball from Jones, Mukiele struck an air hole – Mané thanked him, got up and away and sank cool to 2-0. A double blow from which the nail men should not recover.

In stoppage time, Hwang of all people, so far a complete mistake, had the greatest chance of making it 1: 2, but the South Korean could not accommodate the ball in Liverpool.

Klopp and the Reds, on the other hand, have all the trumps in their hands and after three bankruptcies in a row, finally, they have reason to laugh again. His team was not covered in fame, but showed a serious performance and was there when the opportunity arose!