Almost seven billion views on just TikTok corroborate their success. Either under the hashtag #showertok or the hashtag #everythingshower, the craze for turning the bathroom into a beauty center with great detail is a reality that is now reaching its maximum expression. These ‘everything showers’, a concept conceived a couple of years ago, have become one of the most searched terms of the year on the favorite social network of Generation Z and their predilection among users continues without reaching a ceiling. Despite the neologism, #showertok is nothing more than dedicating between two and four hours of your time to self-care and hygiene. Shower, exfoliation, hair removal, use of countless conditioners, shampoos, serums, masks, creams, oils, tanners… All in the same day and with such indulgent and jealous attention to each element – music, lighting and aromas too. They say—that it has not only achieved the status of a shared ritual, but is already threatening to become the new revolution of the industry.

“This is a fashion based on turning hygiene habits into a kind of ritual aimed at achieving a feeling of well-being, almost as if you were in a spa”, Dr. Natalia Jiménez, dermatologist at the Pedro Jaén La Moraleja Group, explains to this magazine. “In principle, if done correctly and with the right products it is not harmful. Another different question is whether it is essential to carry out this entire ritual to care for or improve our skin.” On TikTok, the enthusiasm of those who have decided to try it is widespread — “they are incredible,” “you feel different,” they point out — and the debate only lies in the frequency of the experience. Some do it once a week and others opt for a monthly frequency, but they all agree that there are so many steps to follow in these ‘everything showers’ that when they finish they are as exhausted as if they had just left the gym. “It is a complete exercise routine and when you finish it is better to go to sleep,” she recalls. tiktoker Amy Campbell.

Experts do not agree when it comes to searching for the germ of this fashion that has not yet reached Spain with force. Beyond the effect that the coronavirus pandemic had and the insistence on personal hygiene as protection against the virus, the promise of digital gurus to bring us closer to happiness by giving a small twist to our daily lives is applicable both when doing duties such as tidying up the living room—hello, Marie Kondo—or preparing the container that we will take to work the next day. This is corroborated by beauty expert journalist Laura Capon in Guardian: “There’s nothing TikTok loves more than romanticizing the mundane aspects of our lives. We’ve seen it with cleaning, where tasks like vacuuming or putting away laundry have become ‘reset routines’. It was inevitable that our hygiene routines would also be idealized.” On the other hand, this consumer boom is analyzed by the Wall Street Journal as an opportunity for the middle classes to live an exclusive experience, but with the advantage that even the most premium It is usually more affordable than any other product in the luxury sector. “It is unlikely that we will feel bad for giving ourselves a long fight,” they confirm.

The data corroborates the impact. A study published in 2022 by Cosmetics Europe, the industry’s main continental association, maintains that Europeans use an average of seven different cosmetic and personal care products a day and almost 13 a week. Furthermore, up to 62% of consumers consider that these products play a relevant role in the way they are seen by others and directly influence their way of relating. According to Stanpa (National Association of Perfumery and Cosmetics), the ‘grooming and hygiene’ category (23%) is only behind ‘skin care’ in beauty consumption in Spain, with shower gels at the top. spearhead of the sector. “Making daily hygiene a pleasure is optional and depends on the preferences, availability and priorities of each individual. As specialists, what concerns us most is to convey the message that hygiene and skin care are essential gestures, although it is not necessary to apply routines with so many steps or with so many products,” adds Dr. Jiménez.

Brands have not been slow to jump on the wave and brands like Fenty Beauty or Space NK are already actively recommending which products from their catalog would be the most ideal for a perfect #showertok day. With TikTok as the fashion showcase, above Instagram or other more traditional channels. “We have seen great success when it comes to the correlation between TikTok trends and the increase in interest in the brand. We constantly see that support because the creators mention us organically in these videos,” he explains in Vogue Business the vice president of marketing from the cosmetic firm K18, Michelle Miller.

On the other hand, parallel to its popularity, voices are also growing that denounce the potentially toxic aspects of the trend. Starting with the environmental impact of such prolonged water consumption in the face of a reality marked by drought (the WHO estimates that a 10-minute shower uses about 200 liters of water and recommends reducing them to four minutes), the abuse of products that They can end up causing skin problems or the racist implications of another viral concept on the networks these days, that of ‘clean girl’ (or ‘clean girl’). An aesthetic that promotes the continuity of normative beauty standards and that therefore relates the lack of hygiene to those lower classes that cannot afford this type of cosmetic exuberance. “The aesthetics ‘clean girl’ It tells me that we are still looking for ways as a society to reinforce hierarchies and create forms of exclusion in the world of beauty. If before the sector was based on accumulating inaccessible products and wasting hours learning makeup techniques, now they try to spend the same money and time on skin care, facial treatments, eyelash extensions, etc.,” concludes the expert in fashion Rian Phin in Vice.