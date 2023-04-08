The following are components that must be replaced with others to reduce the proportions of health harms:
candida
- Bleach is one of the worst ingredients you can add to coffee, due to the presence of hydrogenated vegetable oils in its composition.
- They are high in sugar, calories and fat, which raise the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
- These creamers can be replaced with regular, low-fat or fat-free milk, or almond milk.
artificial sweeteners
- Artificial sweeteners seem attractive to those who monitor their weight regularly, but studies link their use to serious health problems such as impaired glucose metabolism, diabetes, heart failure, and more.
- Try using a natural, no-calorie sweetener such as stevia extract.
regular sugar
- Studies are unanimous in the high dangers of sugar and its bad effects on health.
- You can replace the sugar with cinnamon for a natural sweetness.
