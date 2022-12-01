“The world has the technology to sustainably feed 10 billion. Will farmers be allowed to use it?” Norman Borlaug

This November 28, President López Obrador met with the United States Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, who warned that if Mexico does not reverse the ban “on corn and other biotechnological products,” his government would have to “consider all options, including taking formal steps to vindicate our legal rights under USMCA.”

The problem arises from a decree published in the Official Gazette on the afternoon of December 31, 2020 that prohibits, as of January 2024, glyphosate, the most widely used herbicide in the world, and transgenic corn for human consumption. The decree states that these products must be replaced by “sustainable and culturally appropriate alternatives, which allow production to be maintained and are safe for human health and the country’s biocultural diversity.”

The production of transgenic corn was already prohibited. The decree is rather focused on glyphosate, which is used in the cultivation of transgenic corn. The new provision, however, also prohibits “the use of genetically modified corn grain in the diet of Mexican men and women.” These prohibitions will not take care of the health of Mexicans. They are the consequence of simple scientific ignorance or, even worse, of the application of dogmas to public policy.

Every herbicide carries risks, but glyphosate has been one of the most effective and least harmful. Inhibits an enzyme in certain plants, but does not affect other crops or mammals in small doses. It also spreads quickly. It replaced paraquat and other poisonous herbicides that stayed in the soil much longer.

Like any chemical substance, its ingestion in large quantities is harmful. If a person eats several kilos of glyphosate he will get sick. Research continues into its long-term consequences, although the product has been used since the 1970s. Available information suggests that “it is virtually harmless at normal doses to animals, including humans,” says British science writer Matt Ridley.

The effort to ban glyphosate has been spearheaded by activists and political groups that also seek to stop GM products. It does not take science into account. Some of those activists are in government today and have convinced the “no ban” president into one more prohibitionist.

The United States believes that a ban on US corn in Mexico — and virtually all corn from that country is — would violate USMCA. AMLO wants to negotiate or go to a controversial panel, but the greatest damage from the ban would not be for US farmers, who would lose a customer, but for Mexican producers and consumers. There are no herbicides that can replace glyphosate. Mexican agricultural production could fall 30 percent. Sri Lanka banned synthetic fertilizers and pesticides in 2021 and led to a collapse in its agricultural production, a brutal increase in prices and a popular revolt that brought down the government.

Transgenic corn is used not only as feed for cattle and poultry, but is also included in many other products that Mexicans have consumed for decades. Preventing its use will generate a crisis in food production. If the president does not want to inherit a food crisis from his successor, he must understand that bans applied lightly can have disastrous consequences.

