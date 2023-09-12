Dutch rivers contain considerably more hazardous substances than is desirable for health. This is evident from new measurements. Seven million Dutch people get their drinking water from the Rhine or Meuse, and in many cases PFAS also end up there. However, it is still safe to drink tap water, specialists explain. “But we would like to see the amount of PFAS decrease, both in food and in drinking water.”
Sander van Mersbergen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Harmful #PFAS #substances #flow #country #rivers #Total #ban #solution
Leave a Reply