iPhone 12, Alessandro Gelli speaks

“Finally someone is raising the issue of the limits relating to electromagnetic emissions from devices”. The Dr. Alessandro Gelli, researcher, university professor, author of books and also an expert in electromagnetic fields, applauds the initiative of Jean Noël Barrot, the French minister who has taken a firm line, banning the purchase of iPhone 12s because they would emit fields at an intensity higher than the limits established by the agency that regulates radio frequencies beyond the Alps (according to Anfr, 1.74 watts per kilogram).

“In the history of man there has never been artificial electromagnetic pollution like in this period. We are simultaneously permeated by the fields produced by the 50Hz 230VAc mains current, by cell phones, tablets with much higher frequencies in the Mhz and Ghz range, notebooks, etc.”, explains Gelli.

Then, there is the problem of intensity peaks emitted for example by WIFi modems, “a characteristic that in in technical jargon it is called ‘burst’ or peaks of higher intensity than the basic emission. The notebook also emits a lot of them via the hard disk on site under the keyboard, which is where we keep our hands most of the time”.

In summary, the fields are invisible but they are everywhere and according to the researcher “it is time to face the problem”.

A problem that Gelli knows well because he has been dealing with EMF for a long time: he measures them with scientific instruments, holds courses on how to manage them and reduce their impact, he has written books that also deal with these issues in great detail (Overcoming tiredness, stress and fatigue LSWR Publisher)

Furthermore, he is a teacher of School of Higher Epigenetic Training (U.PA.INnu.C) to teach health professionals how to protect people through nutrition, nutraceuticals, technical measures and instrumental measurements (with practical experiences).

What are the risks?

In reality, in their totality and over time no one knows for sure!

“Scientific research now highlights the link between electromagnetic fields and oxidative stress (excess production of free radicals compared to the body’s ability to rebalance) as well as a potential involvement in chronic inflammation. Pubmed is full of studies on the subject.

Likewise, it has been shown that if an individual’s general level of global stress is high, the addition of the electromagnetic stressor will be more impactful. In practice, artificial EMFs could be a further stressor that adds to the various other stresses that the subject must face.

“The more stressed a person is, the more electrosensitive they could potentially become. The negative effect of EMF on health is often not immediately perceptible, it can be felt 20, 30 minutes later or more depending on the subjective case, or even after days.

Finally, it is highlighted by studies that those who already suffer from cardiovascular diseases are more susceptible to risk: “The magnetic field of the heart is immensely larger and more intense than that of the brain. Studies have already shown that even natural magnetic fields, due to particular solar activities, they can worsen the risk of heart attack and heart attack. Today we are dealing with an increasingly intense level of artificial EMFs.

But, it must be reiterated, we have no answers regarding the actual long-term risks because we have never been exposed in human history to such variability and type and intensity of emissions of the various EMFs”.

The actual problem is the sum of all sources of stress

In technical jargon it’s called Body Burden, or the weight of all the stressors to which we are subjected. “People fail to understand that the sum of the various factors creates pathology. EMF, viruses, bacteria, chemicals, negative emotions. The organism perceives the state of total stress and it is this totality that it must cope with effectively to gradually become stronger (Effective Adaptation). When the subject loses this ability, the organism becomes unbalanced, altering the immune system, the neuro-endocrine system, etc., and becomes ill.

We need to create awareness, including the remedies we can adopt. Why avoiding electromagnetic fields is now impossible. But we can partly manage them.”

Phenomena such as tiredness, lack of energy, fatigue, for example, they can also be associated with excessive absorption of electromagnetic fields.

How to defend yourself? There are many remedies: antioxidants, technical measures, stress management, various devices.

Families must be taught how to act in their own home to protect themselves from excessive intensity of the electromagnetic fields that permeate us 24 hours a day. Domestic places can be reclaimed with simple measures, with simple measuring tools. Sometimes it is enough to move the emission source of electronic devices by one or two meters and the intensity is immediately reduced.

An example? For those who work on notebooks, attach a keyboard to the USB port instead of the built-in one: “from maximum impact, the detection will drop to almost zero or certainly much lower”.

It is important to pay attention to the Wi-Fi positioned on the desk, perhaps a few centimeters from our head. “Sometimes it is enough just to move the bed 30-50 cm from the wall crossed by the 230VAc 50Hz network cables to reduce the impact or the intensity absorbed”.

“Likewise, an antioxidant that helps a lot – backed by research – is selenium, Also melatonin, n-acetylcysteine (Nac) are very helpful. Potentially, all supplements that have an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory function. Of course, everything must be absolutely personalized, a universal solution does not exist.

Few, simple measuring tools

The simplest and relatively understandable to everyone is “Cornet”, a digital instrument for measuring electromagnetic, electric and magnetic fields of modest cost due to its characteristics; this model can also measure the BURST of modern WIFI. The Cornet is a small portable device that replaced the well-known TriField, analogue for the measurement of BURSTs.

“The world in terms of CEM has changed greatly in recent years, we therefore need knowledge, awareness together with multiple practical actions to optimize all our possible effective adaptation capabilities to live our lives to the fullest”.

