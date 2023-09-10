Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

Oak processionary moths sit in their nest on a tree. © Daniel Karmann/dpa

A butterfly is being fought in Germany. Not only does it cause damage to nature, but it is also dangerous for humans.

Frankfurt – It is not a welcome butterfly in Germany’s parks and forests: the oak processionary moth. The rather rare species is sprayed, vacuumed away and sometimes combated with highly concentrated fragrances. It has now spread significantly in this country.

Butterfly: Oak processionary moth Latin name: Thaumetopoea processionea Special feature: Stinging hairs Mass reproduction according to LWF: since 1995

Climate change as an influence on the spread of the harmful butterfly

“The rapidly changing climatic conditions certainly also have an influence on the development of the oak processionary moth,” said Henrik Hartmann to the dpa in relation to the Climate change. He is head of the Forest Protection Institute at the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI). The decisive factors for development are the weather conditions in late summer when the moths are flying and laying their eggs, as well as in the spring when the larvae are hatching. If temperatures rose early in spring, hatching and leaf emergence coincided favorably for the hungry insects.

In the past, the butterfly was primarily found in cleared forests or peripheral areas. Today, however, it is also represented in the area, as Julian Bethke, Nabu consultant for agriculture, forests and biodiversity, explained. This can initially be attributed to the respective annual climate. “There have been several extremely dry and hot years since 2018.”

Oak Processionary Moth: Butterfly poses a health risk

The butterfly’s stinging hairs are poisonous.

They form the caterpillars from the third larval instar. The hair breaks easily and is “carried over long distances by air currents when the weather is favorable,” informs the Bavarian State Institute for Forestry and Forestry (LWF).

Effects: Contact with the stinging hairs can cause allergic reactions, rashes, eye irritation and breathing difficulties. The LWF describes the butterfly as an “acute health threat to humans”.

Butterfly a danger to the forest: “trees dying”

Because the butterfly eats oak leaves, it is also possible that forest damage can be caused by it when it appears in masses. “With the accumulation of feeding years, there is an increasing impairment of the vitality of the oaks, which can lead to the death of trees,” explains Sylke Mattersberger from the Saxony-Anhalt State Center for Forestry. “This can weaken entire forest stands.” Weakened oaks are in turn less resistant to drought, mildew or other pests such as the gypsy moth and the oak beetle.

In North Rhine-Westphalia forests, pests have not been a major problem so far – in contrast to parks, for example – says Ole Theisinger, research assistant at the North Rhine-Westphalia State Office for Forestry and Wood. In other federal states, however, things look completely different. For example in Bavaria.

Since 1995, there has been a strong increase in this previously rare butterfly in Lower and Middle Franconia as well as in western Upper Franconia. The focus of the oak pest is in the area of ​​the Franconian Plateau between Schweinfurt, Würzburg and Ansbach, with sometimes heavy infestations of oak trees in public green spaces and gardens.

“The species is quite adaptable,” said biologist Gabriela Lobinger from the LWF to the dpa. The observation shows that the populations fluctuate cyclically. A mass proliferation usually lasts for around three to four years in a region, then the infestation declines. “After about ten years, mass proliferation occurs again,” explained Lobinger.

Fighting the butterflies – “There are so many things being tried out”

“There are so many things being tried out,” says the expert. However, some unconventional approaches, such as spraying the oak trees with hot water or foam, did not serve their purpose. Many procedures are also complex and expensive, said forest protection institute director Hartmann, according to dpa. The control of pests usually involves the following measures:

Suction

Spraying of biocides

Use of natural predators

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the confusion of male animals is tested using sexual attractants. This is to prevent mating.

You can’t get rid of the pest completely anyway, says Lobinger. Oak trees without the butterfly species will no longer exist in the future.

On Lake Garda, mosquitoes caused a stir in popular holiday destinations. They caused dengue fever. (mbr with dpa)