The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the dates and teams for the Women’s T20 Challenge. It will begin on November 4 and the finals will be played on the 9th.The three teams – Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity – will be headed by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj. Apart from India, cricketers from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand will be part of it. The four-match tournament will be played in the UAE.

On Sunday, the BCCI released a press release giving information about the schedule and teams of this tournament. All three teams have 15 members each. The first match of the tournament will be between Supernovas and Velocity on the 4th. The final will be played on the 9th.

Nattahakan Chantam of Thailand, who became the first cricketer to score a half-century in the T20 World Cup for his country, will also be a part of this tournament. She will be the first Thai cricketer to play in this tournament.