If everything goes according to plan this year will come out Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leagueand along with it will return to video games Harley Quinn, a classic Batman foe who is popular in fan art and cosplay.

Only in this title she doesn’t take the role of the antagonist but rather the ‘heroine’ alongside Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark. All of them must defeat the superheroes that are part of the Justice League.

It is a mission where death is very likely and it is something that suits the team known as the Suicide Squad very well. Harley and the others will have to deal with characters like Superman or Wonder Woman, who are controlled by Brainiac.

This is one of the most anticipated games of the year and is the creation of Rocksteady Studios, responsible for the saga of Batman Arkham Asylum. Unless there is another delay, it will go on sale on May 26.

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League we will see Harley Quinn with a new look, which will surely inspire cosplayers to cosplay.

In the meantime they will have to make do with what is available. Although in that sense this character stands out for having a very extensive wardrobe, and the same can be said of his appearance.

It’s not the same as the original version. Batman: The Animated Series than that of the movies.

Harley Quinn ready for action with a great cosplay

The Harley Quinn cosplay from Batman that we bring you this time is a contribution from cosplayer Marty Cipher (@martycipher). The appearance he has is not similar to how he will appear in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

It is actually inspired by previous appearances of this character. But it’s still a pretty remarkable effort. Especially since it takes into account elements such as hair and hairstyle that are characteristic.

The same can be said of makeup, which is an aspect that should not be neglected when recreating the Joker’s old girlfriend and who is currently in a relationship with Poison Ivy.

As for the outfit he wears, it is one of the most common, with a modern and attractive style. It is very different from the one that Harley Quinn drove in its beginnings, which was inspired by the appearance of a harlequin. As they say, times change.

In addition to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League We have more video game information at EarthGamer.