The DC Extended Universe has several movies and shows that brought superheroes from comics to the screen. They all achieved different types of achievements, from critical acclaim to box office success. However, none has become a phenomenon like “harley quinn”.

The series available in hbo max It shows us the adventures of the villain after separating from the Joker and how she received the help of Poison Ivy and other villains to finally join the Legion of Doom. Possibly, the plot sounds like “Birds of Prey”, but I already wanted the movie be as smart as this program.

“A strong voice cast and an even stronger understanding of what makes its titular antiheroine so beloved make the series a wildly charming and surprisingly insightful addition to the DC animated universe,” cries Rotten Tomatoes. which got a 96% approval rating.

Reasons not to miss it

This is a surprising rating, given that it is an unapologetic, self-aware parody, with clever dialogue and well-rounded characters.

He is not afraid to renew famous characters in order to fit them into his crazy story. Nor does it give more intelligence to others, such as the protagonist, who no longer romanticizes her toxic relationship with Joker. Much less use explicit violence, making its content suitable only for adults, a situation that DCEU fans asked for.

DCEU movies and series

“Harley Quinn” is one of the few titles from DC Comics that can boast of having surpassed all the installments of the DC Extended Universe. Here we show you how much score the latter got, but we anticipate that none equals or exceeds that of the series.