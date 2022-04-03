Since harley quinn first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series He became a character loved by many fans. Yes, she is a villain, but so funny and charismatic that she jumped into comics and even video games, like the series batman arkham.

The latter is a complete saga of titles, which for the most part were developed by Rocksteady Studios. This studio took care of deliveries asylum, City and Knight.

From beginning to end this character had a wide presence. As expected, he did not do very well, to the extent that he could never fully recover from the death of joker.

It’s why he doesn’t forgive Dark Knight for what happened and became a real headache in the most recent game. It seems that the company has already closed the door to any sequel, but there are many who are still waiting for it to return.

If so, we will surely see you back harley quinn to come back to haunt Batman. Something for which he excelled in the games is to vary his attire in various ways.

But the red and black leather-look design is something he always kept. It is in which many cosplayers are inspired to recreate this villain.

There are a lot of cosplay based on it, like the one we share with you on this occasion.

A cosplay of Harley Quinn from Batman Arkham from The Thing

It is a contribution of Carrie Carrielove (@carrielove_oficial). This cosplayer who lives in Mexicali, Baja California, made a visit to show his cosplay on The Mole and he seems to have done very well at this convention.

That is what he implied in his account at Instagram. she started saying ‘harleyquinn[sic]!!! I love this new HQ set, I premiered it in the mole and it was a sensation. I hope you like this session as much as I do [sic]!’.

finished off with ‘leave me all your love in the comments my lover’. No wonder he has drawn a lot of attention with this cosplay from harley quinn from batman arkham.

Currently this character remains relevant in part thanks to the films starring margot robbie.

Especially those of suicide squadbecause at the birds of prey It didn’t go very well for him. Although in his case the pandemic COVID-19 had to see

