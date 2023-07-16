













So the team in charge decided to look back on what happened in the most recent installment before sharing anything to come. A lot of things happened in the previous episodes.

In the message on Twitter of the next installment of the Harley Quinn series, you can read ‘Your favorite power couple is back, for better and worse. Get ready for a spectacular Season 4! #HarleyQuinnS4’.

As for the trailer, at one point Harley says ‘have a great time!’ and there is also an additional note that says ‘pure intentions and a dirty mind? Get yourself a girl who can do BOTH. #HarleyQuinnS4’.

Fountain: Max.

In the promotional for the new season of Harley Quinn, you can see how the Joker ends up becoming mayor, Bruce Wayne imprisoned and Harley herself joining the ‘Bati-Family’.

Poison Ivy, for her part, is forming a Legion of Doom made up of pure supervillains. So the next episodes could face Harley and Ivy despite the fact that the relationship between the two is at its best.

Although it is not fully confirmed, many expect that in the fourth season of Harley Quinn the writer Sarah Peters will be executive and creative producer.

Likewise, that the original cast is made up of Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley and Lake Bell as Poison Ivy.

The same can be said for Alan Tudyk as Clayface and the Joker himself. The premiere is planned for July 27, 2023, so we will find out soon.

