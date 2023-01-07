MMotorcycling and partying – you can’t have one without the other. At least in the case of Harley-Davidson, that’s how it is. Every ten years, the American manufacturer takes the opportunity to celebrate an anniversary as an encore to the many annual Harley gatherings that take place around the world. In 2023 it will be that time again. The 120th birthday is celebrated.

From July 13th to 16th, admirers of the brand will gather in Milwaukee for the “Harley-Davidson Homecoming Event”, there will be tens of thousands. Anyone who has ever experienced how the city on Lake Michigan is taken over by the friends of the lifestyle around the heavy V two-cylinder machines and made to tremble will not forget it so quickly. Central to the hubbub of parades, parties and concerts is the Company Museum on the banks of the Menomonee River.

The big European birthday event from June 22nd to 25th in Budapest is a great way to celebrate beforehand, an alternative for Europeans who don’t want to travel to Wisconsin. You can drive to Budapest with your own machine.









picture series



120th birthday

:



Harley books



It is a certainty that Harley-Davidson will, as usual, release special models with special paintwork and emblems for the special occasion. There will also be new types, including rumored to be a cheap 350 Harley with an in-line two-cylinder, which would probably be manufactured in Asia, and a smaller version of the Pan America travel enduro with almost 1000 cubic. The announcement of the first innovations is planned for January 18th.







If you want to warm up and read the history of the company with joy, you are well served with two fairly recent Harley books. Don’t be put off by the worn-out buzzwords in the titles (cult, biker dreams). Horst Rösler spans the arc from 1903 to the present day using selected models and also makes detours into business areas outside of motorcycle construction.

Mitchel Bergeron meticulously works his way through the decades, going into the technical details. He structures his work according to the company’s engine generations: early single-cylinder, F-Head, Flathead, Knucklehead, Panhead, Shovelhead, Evolution, Twin Cam, Milwaukee-Eight. Both are well illustrated and have an attractive layout, and Bergeron’s book in particular is a pleasure in this respect.