Harley Davidson announced this Sunday (19) the sale of its first electric bicycles, called Serial 1, in honor of the company’s first motorcycles, back in 1903. As the brand informs in its Facebook, the large Mosh/Tribute models sold out in less than 24 hours.

It’s still possible to buy the mid-size bike for $5,999, but it’s only available in the US and Canadian markets.

Harley will sell, according to the Electrek website, only 650 units of this first limited edition, a volume divided between the American and European markets. The production of more units depends on the consumers’ reception of the products.

The bike has a removable battery of 529 W, which promises 168 km of autonomy, depending on the terrain conditions and the intensity of the pedaling.

