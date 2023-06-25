Six hundred and fifty participants, bikers plus bikers minus, from all over Italy and even from abroad, two days of events, five villages revealed, as well as two Municipalities, and dozens and dozens of kilometers traveled to discover a piece of Tigullio and Liguria.

And the Five Landsthe key appointment for every Harleysta, the traditional gathering (now in its 19th edition) of the Portofino Coast HOG Chapter which this year will be held on 7 and 8 July, based in Riva Trigosofraction of Sestri Levante which is then the Municipality in which the Harley-Davidson Portofino dealer is located in Mark Ivaldi.

The reader will say: the usual biker rally. But no, it’s not a simple gathering, it’s much more because the organizers have seen fit to replicate the formula that already in 2022 has met with great success among the participants and, not insignificant aspect, also among the tour operators of Tigullio, the Cinque Terre and the La Spezia Riviera: motorbike ride, boarding on a boat, visit of the 5 Terre from the sea and return home by motorbike.

Participants in the last edition of Five Lands celebrate on a Battellieri del Golfo ferry during the tour of the 5 lands by sea

This, in a nutshell, is the recipe for success of the Five Lands which thus obtained the patronage of the Municipalities of Sestri Levante and Levanto. And if last year the trip on the ferry of the Battellieri del Golfo had brought the almost 800 participants in the meeting to admire Vernazza from the Sea and calling at Monterosso, with a stop of one hour, this year the Portofino Coast HOG Chapter doubles and takes bikers, again aboard a boat from La Spezia, to visit all five of the most famous villages in the world with a long stop in Vernazza. It is easy to understand how in 19 years the Five Lands has become a real tourist locomotive for the Ligurian Levant. «The purpose of our event – ​​they say Massimo Bruncodirector of the Portofino Coast HOG Chapter e Mark Ivaldidealer and owner of the Sestri Levante Harley-Davidson Portofino dealership – is the desire, through the sharing of the passion for prestigious American motorcycles, to introduce new guests (or rediscover the old ones) to our fantastic places through guided group rides giving a positive input to tourism and to accommodation and catering facilities in Sestri Levante and surrounding areas».

But there’s more, because as mentioned, the Portofino Harley riders have a heart of gold and hide big smiles under their helmets: «As usual, the proceeds from the Five Lands will be donated to local charity and voluntary associations».

The program

There will be a tasty preview because, as mentioned, the gathering begins on July 7, at 10, with the appointment always on the Riva Trigoso promenade. On Friday the participants will be accompanied by the volunteers of the Portofino Coast Chapter in a run, this time in Tigullio, starting at 3 pm and lasting one hour. In the evening, party, beach food at sunset and dj-set.



The boarding of the participants in the last edition of Five Lands on a Battellieri del Golfo ferry in Levanto

The appointment for the key day, that of Saturday 8 July, is for 9 in Riva Trigoso, where motorcyclists will be welcomed. At 10.30 departure of the guided run towards Levanto where the boat will be waiting for the bikers that will take everyone sailing in the 5 Terre. Stop in Vernazza, free lunch, visit of the village and return to Levanto to return independently to Riva Trigoso. In the evening Beach Food, awards ceremony for the participating Chapters and groups present and big beach party with DJ-set by Bob Dj and Supermario Dj.

The numbers

Having said that to best accommodate the 800 participants in the Five Lands, the Portofino Coast HOG Chapter has drawn up agreements with the Real Park hotels in Cavi di Lavagna, and the Bristol in Lavagna, the Harley riders of Tigullio have also wanted to renew their collaboration with the Bunker Bar , the Blue Bar, the La Bussola ice cream shop, the La Spiga d’Oro bakery, but above all with the Bagnun di Franco Po non-profit association. The latter was the victim of an arson attack in recent months that destroyed the Riva headquarters Trigoso, but nevertheless the volunteers of the non-profit organization are still ready to provide meals to all participants.



One of the nearly thousand participants in the last edition of Five Lands riding his Harley Davidson in Levanto

And that’s no small thing, given that last year 550 lunches were provided by the Bagnun di Po. Other numbers? There are the 25 participating Italian chapters, 2 foreign chapters, 40 volunteers to assist bikers, 400 trestles used to safeguard the Riva Trigoso promenade and the pavement in the historic center of Levanto, 300 flyers, donated by the Municipality of Sestri Levante and delivered to the participants and, especially, the 350 overnight stays in hotels and b&bs on the Riviera di Levante. Exceptional tourist event numbers.

The green corner

In the Five Lands program there is also a green space, an eco-sustainable appointment, wanted by the organizers of the Portofino Coast HOG Chapter and by the Sestri Levante dealer Harley-Davidson Portofino di Marco Ivaldi in respect of the ecological soul of the Municipality which hosts both the chapter, has been the dealer for over 20 years now. Two e-bikes from the series will also be on display in the Riva Trigoso area intended for welcoming participants Serial 1 Harley Davidson.



The Serial 1 ebike designed by Harley-Davidson and which will be on display in Riva Trigoso for the Five Lands

These are pedal assisted bicycles studied, designed and built by the historic American motorcycle manufacturer as part of a green program which also saw the creation of the first electric Harley Davidson.