The production stop ordered by Harley-Davidson for two weeks last May will have a major impact on the company’s profit forecast. Analysts have no doubts that the latter will be revised downwards: it is estimated that on 28 July the US motorcycle manufacturer will report a drop in profits due to the decrease in revenues from the sales of its motorcycles. And one of the main causes that will lead to this decrease will concern the interruption to assembly operations a few months ago.

We remind you that the stop to the production and deliveries of Harley-Davidson branded two-wheelers, with the exception of the electric ones, was limited to two production plants that the American company manages in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania due to a regulatory compliance problem that hit a component supplier: the company, which however did not disclose the more precise details of this interruption, had for this reason to review its own plans relating to supply and procurement. Added to this problem are those linked to the increase in raw material costs and the global shortage of semiconductors, which have cut Harley-Davidson’s gross margins despite the fact that demand for its bikes remains strong. On balance, the US company is expected to post a decrease in second quarter profit to $ 164.35 million, down from $ 180.54 million a year earlier.