The American brand Harley-Davidson presented some of the innovations that will distinguish the 2022 vintage. The future of the American company looks brighter, after having found clearer contours for the electric spin-off LiveWire, and in the meantime it opened the year with a roundup of new or revised motorcycles, awaiting further unpublished presentations on January 26th with the unveiling of the new limited production Cvo (Custom vehicle operations). The majority of the 2022 updates will concern available paints and wheels.

The Street Glide Special in the cover photo is part of the Grand American Touring range: in 2022 the bikes in this family will be updated in the colors and will be equipped with HD (Cornering rider safety enhancements) safety systems as standard. A different fate, however, for the Road King model, which will have the Milwaukee-Eight 107 available instead of the Milwaukee-Eight 114, with electronically combined braking, ABS cornering, cornering traction control with standard and rain mode, control of the torque slip, hill start assistance and tire pressure control. The Sport Glide will get aesthetic variations.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is a cruiser motorcycle powered by a V-Twin Revolution Max 1250T powertrain, capable of delivering 121 horsepower. The Pan America 1250 Special will get improvements on the TFT display and for the Vehicle Hill Hold Control (more time available, from 10 seconds up to 5 minutes). Meanwhile, the 1250 Special has become the best-selling adventure on the North American market.

Among the Cruisers, the Softail Standard with its raw and essential bobber style will have the Annihilator die-cast aluminum wheels with a Silver finish, replacing the spoked wheels. The Heritage Classic 114 will be available in a chrome finish with black spoked aluminum wheels; Street Bob 114 gets Annihilator aluminum wheels with Gloss Black finishes instead of spoked ones; the Fat Bob 114 received instead a new oval graphic on the tank with “HD” on the lower end.