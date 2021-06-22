Harley-Davidson has announced that its new bike will be introduced virtually on July 13th. The bike, for now, is known by the prototype name “1250 Custom”. The motorcycle will share the same 60-degree 1250cc water-cooled V2 Revolution Max V-twin engine as the recent Pan America model.

The indications are that Harley has modified the engine to give more torque and power above 100 hp, perhaps up to 120 hp, which would be a considerable leap over the Sportster models.

“After the successful launch of our first adventure touring motorcycle, the Pan America, we are excited to unveil another all-new motorcycle, built on the Revolution Max platform in the sports segment, featuring Harley-leys unrivaled technology, performance and style. Davidson,” said Jochen Zeitz, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, in a statement.

The biggest issue of all will probably be price. Pan America shocked a lot of people when it debuted for its competitive price and it’s hoped that Harley-Davidson can repeat the same strategy with the new bike.

The presentation video will feature the participation of brand leaders and product designers. The project titled “From Evolution to Revolution” will reveal a lot about the bike and how it will be positioned. To participate in the “From Evolution to Revolution” virtual launch experience, sign up: www.HD.com/JulyReveal.

