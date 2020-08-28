B.Acceleration and draft are terms that do not adequately describe what happens with the Livewire. Too old-fashioned, too petroleum. The thrust comes straight away, accompanied by the illusion of weightlessness, not raw, not brutal, but lively and elegant. Aimed at the car to be overtaken – electricity – watch the car disappear in the rearview mirror. Zooming and beaming is more effective than acceleration and pulling. Livewire driving tastes like sophistication, not refinery.

Store I. after 88 km driven: battery level 51%, remaining range according to the on-board computer 95 km, consumption according to the on-board computer 73 Wh per km, charging forecast 5:55 hours – on tap: 8.3 kWh. Results in an actual requirement of 94 Wh / km. Or 9.4 kilowatt hours for 100 km. Or 2.82 / 100 km, calculated with an electricity price of 30 cents per kWh.

Anyone who is calibrated on motorcycles with internal combustion engines will be amazed at how quickly some bends come up. Everything that normally provides orientation is missing: roaring, rumbling, tingling, vibrating, load changes. Nothing is booed. Physical laws seem to crumble, warp power is served in a velvety soft way. Therefore, one feels like an external road user with guest status, an eccentric, generally humming, sent by a cosmic ray of light. It takes a little time to recalibrate the senses.









Driving report

Harley-Davidson Livewire





The switches on the handlebars, identical to those on the combustion Harleys, testify to a common-part strategy that looks kinky. Too common and ergonomically inappropriate. The thumb can only reach the indicator switch by twisting the wrist. The horn button should have been placed more prominently because you need it more often than usual. For parcel carriers rushing across the street, for cyclists suddenly changing direction, for pedestrians immersed in cell phones and all those others who scurry the livewire over the bow without hearing them.

Shop II after 68 km: battery level 56%, remaining range 95 km, consumption display 73 Wh / km, charge forecast 5:06 hours – tapped: 7.5 kWh. Makes 110 Wh / km, 11 kWh / 100 km, 3.3 / 100 km. – Range display after loading 188 km.

Doing a maximum of one battery charge every day and refilling it overnight in the garage at home – that was our tactic to bypass charging card muck, app dodging and registration annoyance. Motorcycling is supposed to be fun, even in everyday life, that’s why we decided to avoid the unreasonable demands of the charging infrastructure mess right from the start. We wanted to save ourselves from shaking the range and wandering around in search of functioning pillars, as well as taking a cable backpack with us for all eventualities of the DC and AC worlds. Only one cable fits under the Livewire seat, the one for the 230 V household socket.

It is still an issue with the store. Fold up the seat, take out the cable, untangle it, make sure that the electrical box hanging on the cable does not clatter on the floor, plug one plug into the wall and the other into the motorcycle’s dummy tank.

Once the 13.6 kWh battery has been filled again, the stubborn charger cannot simply be thrown into a trunk due to the lack of a trunk. After use, it must be carefully threaded into the tightly dimensioned storage space according to an exact pattern: the box in the middle, one end of the cable clockwise around the outside, the other in the opposite direction. Always takes a few minutes. Is that annoying? And how.