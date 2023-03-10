The American automaker Harley-Davidson launched this Friday (10) the model X350, a motorcycle that is presented to the market as the cheapest model of the iconic manufacturer. Harley partners with China’s QJ Motors to launch its new motorcycle exclusively for the Chinese market.

To cater to the lower-cost sector, the Harley-Davidson X350 starts at 33,000 yuan, equivalent to R$ 24,000 at current exchange rates.

The model has an in-line twin-cylinder engine, liquid cooling, with 353 cc and 36 hp of power. According to the manufacturer, it has a torque of 31 Nm at 7,000 RPM and a six-speed gearbox.

The X350 comes with an adjustable 41mm inverted fork suspension, front and rear disc brakes equipped with ABS and LED lighting.

In size, the model measures 2,110 mm in length and weighs 195 kg.