Harley-Davidson is ringing in the new year with the Street Glide, Road Glide and Low Rider getting an ST version with the 117 cubic-inch Milwaukee-Eight in the front. There is also news about the Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO models).

Until recently, the 117 block was only reserved for CVO customers, but as Harley-Davidson wants to make some of their models sportier – inspired by their King of the Baggers title in the US Championship – three models are now taking over. for a price tag that is slightly lower than what usually hangs on the CVO models. Depending on the model, the maximum torque is 169 or 172 Nm at 3,500 (Low Rider ST) or 3,750 rpm.

Harley has not only made the ST models faster, there was also attention to the steering characteristics. For example, Low Rider ST gets more rear suspension travel, which also provides more ground clearance and more lean angle; so it takes a little longer before you hear scraping sounds. For the same reason, the cases (which can be (dis)assembled in no time at all) are mounted higher. The fairing on the Low Rider ST is special, which is based on the FXRT from the 1980s. It does mean that the Low Rider ST throws in a solid 327 kilograms. The Low Rider S, without cases, is the only non-bagger also to receive the 1,923cc block.

The Harley Road and Street Glide STs don’t look much different from the other Road and Street Glides, but both also get a 117-M8 engine and also a raised rear end for more ground clearance. The Road Glide will get a narrower, sportier mudguard and a so-called Heavy Breather air scoop. In addition, there is also a solo seat, and – again with a view to more sporty – smaller cases than on the Road Glide Special. Now a curb weight of 382 kg is anything but sporty, but we know from experience that a Road Glide manages to mask its weight well. More or less the same adjustments apply to the Street Glide.

As is now well known, ‘CVO’ stands for ‘Custom Vehicle Operations’, or also: the sky is the limit. Whatever you can think of in terms of customization, it is possible; down to hand-painted details. Or also: everything that Harley can possibly throw at a motorcycle, is aimed at the CVO. For 2022, the CVO Limited is back. Like the CVO Street Glide, Road Glide and Tri Glide trike, it gets the 117 block. Take a seat for the price…

Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST: € 22,395,- (B) • €26,395,- (NL)

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S: € 20,895 (B) • € 24,395 (NL)

Harley Davidson Road Glide ST: €33,995,- (B) • €39,695,- (NL)

Harley Davidson Street Glide ST: €33,695,- (B) • €39,195,- (NL)

Harley Davidson Road Glide Limited CVO: €48,395,- (B) • €56,495,- (NL)