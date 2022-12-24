The famous American motorcycle brand Harley-Davison (HD) is betting more and more on electric bicycles.

Keeping with the tradition of creating cutting-edge vehicles, HD bikes are priced relatively high compared to the average electric bike, with the cheapest, the Mosh, going for R$19,613 at current prices (or US$3,799).

This makes the models inaccessible to the common citizen, but anyone who has extra money to spend might be a good idea to have an HD bike, which promises great durability, autonomy of up to 168 km (depending on the model) due to its batteries. Lithium-ion with a capacity of 0.5 kWh or 0.7 kWh, communication with Google Cloud to search for the best route, ability to disable the bike in case of loss or theft, in addition to other features.

As part of the lineup known as Serial 1, electric bikes come in five models:

-The Rush Speed, created to circulate in the city and the most expensive of the models (US$ 5,599), in addition to reaching the highest speed (about 45 km/h);

-The Rush Step-Thru, similar to the previous one but more modest and with a lower final speed, in addition to being cheaper (R$ 4,999);

-A Mosh, the simplest and cheapest of all (US$ 3,799);

-The Bash, a mountain bike designed for trails and other more rustic terrain, but with simple design and features and a more affordable price than the others (US$ 3,999);

-The Switch, another mountain bike but with better performance and better components than the Bash, with an intermediate price (US$ 4,499) in relation to the others.

Other Specifications

The bikes have engines that guarantee a torque of 90 Nm and a top speed between 32 and 45 km/h, depending on the model. They also have a continuously variable transmission.

In addition, they come with a display that shows various information and allows you to choose between four driving modes: Eco, Tour, Sport and Boost.

The range of the models varies, but is from 48 km to 144 km in the case of the 0.5 kWh battery and from 56 km to 168 km in the case of the 0.7 kWh battery.