Harley-Davidson has read its New Year’s letter, and it appears that the new year for the Americans only has updates to existing models in store for the time being.

The well-received Pan America 1250 – the best-selling adventure in the US and narrowly second in the European Motorcycle of the Year election – seems to be a spearhead for the brand and is immediately being developed further in a number of areas. For example, the TFT screen is adapted for a better overview of the information and the Vehicle Hill Hold Control now holds the engine for longer than the previously programmed ten seconds – a matter of avoiding unpleasant surprises. There is also a new color: Fastback Blue.

The Sports star S, which we already drove last year and which we particularly liked because of its Revolution 1250T engine, will receive two new colors this year: Vivid Black and Mineral Green.

We also find a few detail adjustments on the ‘classic’ Harley models. This is how the Softail Standard new cast aluminum ‘Annihilator’ wheels with silver finish replacing the spoked wheels.

The Heritage Classic 114 gets some extra bling in the form of extra chrome finishing details. There are also black nine-spoke cast aluminum or black wire wheels on top, by way of contrast.

The Street Bob 114 gets the same cast aluminum Annihilator wheels with black finish as the Softail Standard, also replacing the spoked wheels.

The Fat Boy 114 (thanks to his everlasting fame as ‘Ahnuld’s’ wheels in ‘Terminator II’ still one of the most iconic Harleys ever) sees one of its best-known styling cues updated, especially the Lakester wheels that now have eleven turbine-style spokes and an open center. The Fat Boy logo was also restyled, just like the Fat Boy brother logo Fat Bob, which gets new tank graphics.

The Touring models will go through life in 2022 under the ‘Grand America Touring’ flag and will mainly receive new colors. On the Trikes, the Freewheeler and Tri-Glide get a Chrome/Black tank decal and new optional two-tone Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black paint on the front and rear fenders and the fuel tank.

LiveWire Project Arrow

Wasn’t read in the press release about the 2022 models because all electric models from now on go through life under the name LiveWire and are officially no longer Harleys, but the so-called Arrow Project is too interesting not to mention.

Harley, or LiveWire in other words, is working – according to some in collaboration with Kymco – on a new electric platform called ‘Arrow’. It would be a battery unit that serves as a kind of monocoque frame, with a Ducati-like headset at the front that is mounted directly on the battery/frame. In this way a basis is formed on which different types of models can easily be produced. If desired, for example, the steering head angle can easily be adjusted, or other electric motor blocks and swingarms can be mounted.

Whether there will actually be models on this basis in 2022 is just guesswork, but given the platform has been under development since 2017, a few models should gradually be on the way.