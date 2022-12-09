The historic title of Pereira has several heroes, but the goalkeeper Harlene Castillo was in charge of covering two penalties in the definition of the star against Independent Medellin.

In the first leg, at 1-1, Castillo, who is called ‘Chipi Chipi’, He was a great figure, he drowned out the goal cry of the Paisa fans and in Wednesday’s game he saved the shots from Andrés Cadavid and Adrián Arregui to become the hero.

The goalkeeper born in Istmina, Choco, On August 17, 1993, he celebrated with his family, colleagues and fans, but in the midst of joy the news broke: they are leaving Pereira.

passed byr Atlético Nacional, went to Envigado and he was even in Medellín, but his results were not the best, he never consolidated and went to Pereira. He came to the Risaraldense team in 2015 and although he has had ups and downs, he has been able to overcome problems and become a great figure.

Consolidated in the pottery

Castillo had confidence in Pereira until 2018, but when he arrived as technical director Nestor Cravioto he received full support, as he gave him the responsibility of taking care of the bow.

In 2019, also on penalties, ‘Chipi Chipi’ gave Pereira the B title and promotion to A, proving that he was the ideal goal scorer for the team. But not everything stopped there. Under the three sticks and next to his teammates he reached the final of the Colombian Cupthe one that lost with National Athletic.

This year, Castillo has played 27 games and has been a guarantee pledge since he took command of the group Alexander Restrepo.

Goalkeeper Harlen Castillo. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda / EL TIEMPO

His numbers are very good. In goals conceded, the 29-year-old has conceded 31, for an average of 1.1 goals per game.

The statistics say that the Chocoano has an average of 2.7 important saves

per game, which confirms how key it has been in the campaign of the Colombian champion. Within those numbers, it is assured that Castillo has stopped 44 shots outside the area and 33 inside the area, confirming his excellent level.

“I have no words. I don’t come out champion alone, we do it with ‘Leo’ Castro, who scored goals. Greetings to my people from Chocó. This is for them, for my family,” Castillo said.

What the goalkeeper did was the initial quota for the championship, then came the effectiveness of his teammates Leonardo Castro, Medina, Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Léider Berríowho scored the last goal.

“We are very happy, happy, but today I remember the people who helped me. They know who they are and this victory is for them, ”she said through tears.

“My teammates know that I’m good at taking penalties and that’s what I did, my job, and I’m very happy with the title,” he declared. Alexis Marquezwhile he was in charge of the technical direction of Pereira, supported him, he was the person who led him on the right path.

“He has many qualities. He makes mistakes like all humans, but he has known how to get up and there they have it, ”said the DT.

Castillo knows that he has had a hard time and he thanked Márquez for everything he has done for him in his personal and sports life.

“He’s like my dad. He is the person who speaks in his ear, who advises me and who in bad times was always there, ”said the goalkeeper. Harlen Castillo is the great figure. For him, Pereira fans celebrated a title, after 78 years seeking this highest distinction.

