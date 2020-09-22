Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu regarding the Rajya Sabha incident. In the same letter, he has also said to keep fast for a day against his insults. Harivansh’s letter is being discussed a lot in political circles. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted and appealed to the countrymen to read this letter.

The Prime Minister tweeted, saying, ‘I read the letter written by Honorable President to the Honorable President. Each word of the letter has given new faith to our faith in democracy. This letter is inspiring and praiseworthy. There is truth and sensations in it. My request is, all citizens must read it.

I read the letter written by Honorable President to the Honorable President. Every word of the letter has given new faith to our faith in democracy. This letter is inspiring and praiseworthy. There is truth and sensations in it. I urge all citizens to read it. pic.twitter.com/K9uLy53xIB – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

Harivansh wrote in the letter, ‘From what happened in the Rajya Sabha, I am deeply saddened, stressed and in mental anguish for the last two days. I could not sleep all night. ‘ Harivansh said, “Violent behavior on behalf of members of the House in the name of democracy. An attempt was made to frighten the person sitting on the pedestal. All the dignity and order of the Upper House were torn apart. Members in the House tore the rule book. Thrown at me. ‘

He wrote, ‘Paper was rolled from the bottom and thrown on the pedestal. Aggressive behavior, lewd and unparliamentary slogans were raised. The whole scene of the rip off of democracy, which restless the heart and the mind, remained in my mind the night. For this reason I could not sleep. I am a village man, I have been coined by literature, compassion and values.

Also read- Those who insulted, took them from home and gave them tea … PM Modi in praise of Harivansh

Harivansh, in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, referred to the uproar in the House on Sunday during the passage of two agriculture bills and said, “This fast of mine is inspired by this sentiment.” Rashtrakavi Dinkar, born on the soil of Bihar, was a member of Rajya Sabha twice. Tomorrow is his birthday on 23 September. Today i.e. from the morning of 22 September to the morning of 23 September, I am fasting for 24 hours.

He has said that ‘functioning should not be affected, so I will participate regularly and normally in the functioning of Rajya Sabha even during the fast.

It is noteworthy that eight members of the opposition were suspended for the remaining time of the current session due to the uproar in the House on Sunday. The suspended members include Rajiv Satav of Congress, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, CPI-M’s KK Ragesh and Ilaram Karim and AAP’s Sanjay Singh.