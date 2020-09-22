There was a lot of uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the bills related to agriculture. It reached such a point that many MPs reached the chair of Deputy Chairman Harivansh and broke the mike. Eight MPs were suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for the remaining monsoon session for their indecisive conduct. This morning, Harivansh arrived with tea for the suspended MPs staging a sit-in in the Parliament House complex.

Let us tell you that yesterday when the performance of suspended MPs did not end inside the House, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the whole day. After this, all the suspended MPs sat on a dharna near the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament House complex. The deadlock is likely to continue in the Rajya Sabha even today.

#WATCH: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Parliament premises against their suspension from the House. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eF1I5pVbsw – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Eight opposition MPs who created an uproar while the Agriculture Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the rest of the session on Monday. The suspended members then refused to go out of the House and continued to protest. Due to this, the functioning of the House was repeatedly interrupted. The MPs later demonstrated near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex.

The suspended MPs include Rajiv Satav of Congress, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, CPI-M’s Elamaram Karim, KK Ragesh and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh.

In protest against the suspension, MPs of Congress, CPI (M), Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (S), Trinamool Congress, CPI and SP sat on a dharna in the Parliament House complex. In his hands were placards written ‘Murder of democracy’ and ‘Death of Parliament’.

CPI (M) leader Karim said, “The voice cannot be suppressed by the suspension.” We will be together in their fight with the farmers. Sanjay Singh said, farmers wake up and oppose this black law.