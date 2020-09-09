Highlights: Harivansh Narayan Singh is a senior leader of Janata Dal (United), has also been the Deputy Chairman before

Harivansh filed nomination in presence of NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on 14, the first day the election of the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha can be held.

The post became vacant after Harivansh’s term as Rajya Sabha member ended this year.

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and MP Harivansh Narayan Singh filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate. With politics intensifying over the election for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the ruling BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha members to appear in the House on 14 September.

Harivansh filed his nomination in the presence of Rajya Sabha leader Thawarchand Gehlot and NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral. The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 amid the Kovid-19 epidemic that will last until October 1.

The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha can be elected on the first day of the session. The nomination process started on September 7. September 11 is the last date for nomination. Harivansh has previously been the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The post fell vacant after his term as a Rajya Sabha member ended this year. Once again, he has become a member of the Rajya Sabha as a JD (U) candidate. In 2018, Harivansh defeated Congress candidate BK Hariprasad in the election for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

This time also Harivansh’s victory looks certain. The BJP is confident of gathering the necessary data for his victory. According to sources, Harivansh could be backed by around 140 members with the support of YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Biju Janata Dal.

The Rajya Sabha has a member strength of 245. Of these, the BJP-led NDA has 113 members. BJP strategists are trying to build a consensus on the selection of the Deputy Chairman so that Harivansh can win unopposed.

A whip issued by BJP’s chief whip Shiv Pratap Shukla in the Upper House said, “All members of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha remain positively present throughout the day on 14 September 2020 (Monday) and support the government’s stand It is requested to do.

At the same time, the Congress has drawn up the idea of ​​putting up a joint candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on behalf of the opposition. The name of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Tiruchi Siva has been almost finalized as a common candidate by the opposition.

Sources say the Congress has spoken to DMK chief MK Stalin and has given his consent in the name of Siva, a senior party leader and four-time Rajya Sabha MP. The election will be held on September 14 at 3 pm. Nominations will be accepted until noon on September 11.