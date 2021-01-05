Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat left a shigufa on Tuesday. Harish Rawat has demanded Bharat Ratna for Sonia Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati. He said that both Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati are strong political personalities. At the same time, the BSP called it a strategy to publicly fool. The BSP responded to Rawat and said that don’t be fooled by such things.

Harish Rawat wrote on his Twitter handle that the respected Sonia Gandhi ji and respected sister Mayawati ji, both are brilliant political personalities. You can agree and disagree with her politics, but you cannot deny the fact that Soniaji has given a new height and dignity to the dignity and social dedication and service of Indian women. Today she is considered the glorious form of India’s femininity. Ms. Mayawati ji has instilled a wonderful faith in the minds of the oppressed people over the years. The Government of India should embellish these two personalities with the Bharat Ratna of this year.

Respected #Sonia Gandhi Respected sister # Mayawati Yes, both are sharp political personalities. You can agree and disagree with her politics, but you cannot deny the fact that Soniaji has taken the Indian woman’s dignity and social dedication and standards of public service to a new height and pic.twitter.com/FaFfHOf355 – Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) January 5, 2021

In response to Harish Rawat’s tweet, the BSP said that their demand is nothing more than a mere fooling tactic in public. The Congress governments failed to give the highest honor to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Demand was also raised by BSP founders Kanshi Ram and other BSP leaders including Mayawati. The BSP said that we had demanded the same respect for Kanshi Ram. But when the Congress was in power, it did nothing for it. Now when they are not in power, they are making such demands.

The BJP has also responded to Rawat. BJP state vice-president Devendra Bhasin said that Rawat wants to set a wrong example by giving the country’s highest honor to those facing court cases. Bhasin questioned whether it would be right to award Bharat Ratna to someone outside on bail?