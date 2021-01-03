Highlights: Dispute in the Council itself due to the decision of calling Kinnar Akhara as fake

Akhara Parishad General Secretary Harigiri Maharaj expressed displeasure over this decision

He said that the support of Kinnar Arena will not be left out at any cost.

Harigiri Maharaj said, Kinnar Arena will take bath in Haridwar Kumbh with Juna Arena

Haridwar

The Akhil Council itself has created controversy due to the decision of the Kinnar Akhara to be called fake in the meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad in Prayagraj. The General Secretary of the Akhara Parishad Harigiri Maharaj on Sunday expressed displeasure over the decision that the Kinnar Akhara will not be left at any cost and that he will take a bath in the Haridwar Kumbh this year along with the Juna Akhara.

Harigiri Maharaj insisted, ‘The Kinnar Arena was ours, ours and ours will remain, even if we are expelled from the Akhara Parishad for this.’ He also said that he himself will resign from the post of General Secretary. He said that even though he is not part of the Akhara Council, he will not leave the Kinnar Arena.

‘Pledged to bathe Kinnar Akhara, protect it my duty’

Harigiri Maharaj said that he has given a promise to bathe with the Kinnar Akhara, his job is to protect the promise. He said that I had also given up bathing in the year 2010 and once again take a pledge that if the whole life also does not get the opportunity of Kumbh bath then there will be no sadness but he is completely with the Kinnar Arena.