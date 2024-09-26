Mexico City.- The next Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, defended the incorporation of the National Guard into the National Defense Secretariat.

Even though the agency he will lead will be left without its operational force – of 130 thousand elements – he argued that the transfer will allow the Guard to guarantee its strengthening, consolidation and development.

During the discussion of the reform regarding the GN, before requesting leave from the Senate, Harfuch said that the SSPC will maintain the “direction” of the anti-crime strategy and will continue to coordinate the Security Cabinet. In line with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, he rejected that the reform implies militarization, despite the fact that, at its origin in 2019, the Guard was conceived as a civilian force.

He announced that the federal Security Secretariat will be strengthened with an undersecretariat of Intelligence and Investigation, as well as the already existing National Intelligence Center.

“It will be further strengthened by incorporating analysts, field researchers and technical specialists,” he said. For Harfuch, it is necessary to have a long-term security vision that allows continuity in security policies and build strong corporations, since, he criticized, in many six-year terms the federal security institutions were changed, generating a lack of identity and “esprit de corps.” “It is a shared responsibility between the Federation and the federative entities. We all have the responsibility and obligation to strengthen our security and justice institutions,” Harfuch stressed. “The GN has a discipline, training, professionalization and capacity building scheme defined by a police doctrine, under strict regulation that guarantees respect for human rights, but with military coordination and discipline.”