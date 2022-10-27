Haret Ortega spoke about the lawsuit with Emilio Lara in the semifinals between Toluca and América

The second leg semifinal between Toluca and America continues to give something to talk about. The Eagles, despite being the big favorites to win the Liga MX Apertura 2022 title, were unable to overcome the Red Devils and missed out on the chance to play another final. The duel ended with an outbreak of anger between the players of both squads, after Andrés Mosquera returned, with a gesture, a mockery of Emilio Lara.
‘El Pelón’ Lara, one of the revelations this season, is characterized by his provocative personality and by living football in a very intense way. Haret Ortega, youth squad of the Águilas and who currently plays with Toluca, recently spoke about the fight at the end of the second leg semifinal at the Azteca Stadium and revealed new details.
Cruz Azul v Toluca – Grita Mexico A21 Tournament Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
Ortega, in an interview conducted through a broadcast on Twitch, indicated that Mosquera, his teammate, made the same gesture that Emilio Lara did during the match between América and Tigres. On that occasion, ‘El Pelón’ stuck out his tongue at Luis Quiñones in a sarcastic tone.
“Well, nothing, brother, they stuck out their tongues, like he did to Quiñones, and that’s it. The tongue… obviously. We talked about the language. According to me, well, everyone…”
– Haret Ortega
America v Toluca – Playoffs Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX / Hector Vivas/GettyImages
The promising 22-year-old defender left America through the back door and was sent to Toluca, in mid-2020, as a bargaining chip for Alan Medina. Ortega is increasingly seen as a player of the Red Devils and has even earned some calls to the Mexican National Team.
Leave a Reply