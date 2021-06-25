The Shadowrun Trilogy is currently free on GOG.

The much-liked sci-fi tactical RPG series is available to claim there for the next 72 hours to mark the end of GOG’s summer sale.

This collection includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong. The giveaway ends at 12pm UK time on Monday 28th June.

Harebrained Schemes’ Shadowrun Returns launched in 2013 and saw an 8/10 from Eurogamer. “For those who just want to relive the isometric action of the SNES and Megadrive days, Shadowrun Returns easily delivers,” Dan Whitehead wrote. “It’s not the deepest or most flexible game of its type, but there’s a lot to be said for simple ideas realized intuitively. Add in some excellent writing and, judged purely as a standalone game, it’s an unambiguous success.”

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut is the 2014 standalone release of DLC released for Shadowrun Returns. It got another 8/10, this time from Richard Cobbett. “If you played and enjoyed Shadowrun Returns, Dragonfall is a no-brainer,” he wrote.

“It’s more professionally made and superior to the original campaign in every way, and likely to clock in at around 12-15 hours depending on difficulty settings: enough to tell its story, but not enough to outstay its welcome. The scale feels right for a Shadowrun game, keeping the action primarily at street level, but with a big looming threat to make the main plot more than just another job. “

And finally, 2015’s Shadowrun: Hong Kong rounds out the trilogy.