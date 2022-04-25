Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Al-Ahly youth will enter the League Cup final against Al-Ain on May 4, next; Loaded with great ambitions from his fans, who are looking to continue achieving records, in the championship, which holds the largest number of times won by 5 times, Al-Ahly youth is also participating in its seventh final in the Professional League Cup, and the fourth in a row.

Shabab Al-Ahly entered the League Cup from the quarter-finals; As the title holder, he achieved 4 victories, until he hit an expected date with Al Ain, in the final of the big tournament.

The Mahdi Ali battalion, the technical director of the “Knights”, appeared distinctively during the matches; They are always good at cup matches, and more than one player drew attention, the most prominent of whom was the duo; Abdullah Sohail and Thomas Olsen fought, as Gustavo and Mehdi Qaidi appeared at an outstanding level as well.

Binary numbers signify; Sohail and Olsen for their quality, and how confident their technical director is in their technical capabilities.

fight Sohail

Matches: 4

Playing minutes: 221

Shots: 2

Shot on goal: 1

Industry Opportunity: 3

Assists: 1

Thomas Olsen

Matches: 2

Playing minutes: 130

Objectives: 2

Shots: 6

Shot on goal: 3

Industry Opportunity: 1

Assists: 1