Actor, TV presenter Dmitry Khrustalev will voice the Hare in the new episodes of the animated series “Just You Wait!” It is reported by TASS citing the press service of the Soyuzmultfilm studio on Friday, October 10.

The message says that the Hare in the restart of the cartoon is “no less colorful character than the Wolf.” He represents the image of a modern “good boy”: he goes in for sports, is well acquainted with technology, leads a healthy lifestyle, loves to learn new things, “can foresee the situation in advance and thus outwit the Wolf.”

“And we are glad that now this handsome hero will speak with the voice of one of the brightest showmen of Russian television – Dmitry Khrustalev – in our opinion, this is a very harmonious tandem,” the general producer of the film studio, Yulia Osetinskaya, quoted in the message.

Khrustalev himself posted on his Instagram a photo with the Hare, made in the image of the character from “Well, wait!”, Signing the publication: “Well, we’ll see.”

In mid-September, Soyuzmultfilm reported that Wolf was in Well, Wait! will be voiced by the resident of the Comedy Club Garik Kharlamov. Then Osetinskaya stated that the image of the updated Wolf did not lose its recognition and hooligan charm, but changed the wardrobe and parted with smoking.

In the original cartoon, the characters spoke in the voices of Clara Rumyanova and Anatoly Papanov.

It became known in November last year that Soyuzmultfilm will release new episodes of the cartoon “Just You Wait!” It was reported that in the new episodes, not only the image of the Wolf will change, new characters will appear in them – the badger Tim, the hedgehog Shu and the roe Ulya. A total of 52 episodes are planned to be released, which will be created in 3D. New series will appear in 2020.