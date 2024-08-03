When the 100m athletes are asked to stand on the blocks, Kishane Thompson takes two steps back, opens his arms, pumps his chest, lungs full of air, and lets out a scream that is meant to be heartbreaking and liberating, a Tarzan without music. Adrenaline overwhelms him. Restless, he doesn’t stop moving. He does it twice the first morning because there is a no start in his heat, and after the second a commissioner approaches him to tell him to be careful. In his heat, Noah Lyles, the poster boy for speed, responds by stepping forward to the line and jumping one of his plyometrics up to the clouds that photographers capture so well. He is also restless. He doesn’t stop still. There is no sprinter without a childhood diagnosis of hyperactivity. Or perhaps, yes, perhaps the Olympic champion in Tokyo, Marcell Jacobs, is the exception. Or so it seems, because when the moment arrives, he calmly puts his hands over his eyes and concentrates on a visualization exercise, looking down the 100-meter street, with infinite parallel lines flanking it.

Then they run and show that the preamble does not determine the end. Kishane Thompson, the Jamaican who comes from the Kingston stable of Stephen Francis, the trainer who made Asafa Powell a world record holder (9.72s), runs very fast and very well after his sonorous explosion. He is ready to return to the Caribbean island the throne of speed, lost after Usain Bolt’s withdrawal in Rio 16. Thompson (9.77s in June, best world mark of the year), starts like a bomb, accelerates, dominates, looks and walks. 10.00s slowing down. Impressive.

Jacobs and Lyles are also impressive, but in the opposite direction, worrying. The Italian champion runs mechanically, without spark, hard-working, laborious, as if some impediment were holding back his muscles. Only 10.05s (13th time) despite everything, and he cannot even win his heat, beaten by the Nigerian Kayinsola Ajayi (10.02s). Lyles also runs without joy in his movement, more will than speed, and is beaten in his heat, which ends in 10.04s (12th), by the surprising Englishman with the mullet Louie Hinchliffe (9.98s), 22 years old, a junior golfer with a good handicap, a football apprentice and finally a sprinter, who left his northern and grey Sheffield for Texas, where he is trained by the legend Carl Lewis. Enrolled at the University of Houston, in June he became the first European to win the 100m at the NCAA university championship (9.95s, his personal best).

There is no way of predicting how far the British meteor will go in Paris (semi-finals, Sunday, 20.20; final, 21.55), but he started faster than two big favourites who will have a hard time reaching the territory, Kenny Bednarek, his white handkerchief and his name on the social networks, Kung Fu Kenny, who recorded (9.97s) the best time on the lavender violet track on a not very hot and windless morning, or the third American, Fred Kerley (9.97s) or alongside the colossal Thompson the lighter Oblique Seville (9.99s), the second active Jamaican.

