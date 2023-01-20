Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

This hardware store has the “Climate Activist Starter Pack”. © Twitter/Plueschbach

Climate glue – some understand their approach, others are a thorn in their side. A hardware store took the subject with humor.

Munich – A small tube of glue – who would have thought a few years ago that such an inconspicuous handicraft tool would one day become the focus of political discussion? Hardly anything represents the activism of young people who, under the leadership of the “Last Generation” group, glue themselves to crossroads or even airports with superglue to draw attention to the climate emergency and their demands for a speed limit or the phase-out of coal to be heard. This has gone so far that certain types of adhesive have been recalled due to “official complaints”. But not all markets make it difficult for the activists. Others even take it with humor – like a certain hardware store.

“Climate activist starter pack” to buy in the hardware store

One Twitter-User shares a photo she took at her hardware store – judging by the orange shelves it could be an obi. However, attention is drawn to a special white display that wants to give customers an understanding of adhesive tubes. It is headed with the description “Climate Action Starter Pack”.

the consumer is obviously happy about it, comments with “Our hardware store”, a tearful laughing emoji and an “eye-to-monkey”. One can assume that the branch manager also has a rather positive attitude toward the activists, or at least doesn’t take the issue too seriously. It is also not known whether the adhesive offered works with asphalt at all. The hardware store management has probably not given any thought to such subtleties.

The fact that the climate issue is not taken very seriously is certainly not the case for many fellow citizens: On a street in the capital Berlin, there was recently an escalation when a car smashed through a human blockade by climate activists. (cgsc)