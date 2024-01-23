Hardware store | Construction Alho also punishes hardware stores: “Builders are in recession”

According to the industry association, sales at hardware stores decreased by more than 17 percent last year.

Construction Alho has also disciplined hardware stores, and last year their sales fell dramatically.

According to Rasi, the hardware and interior decoration store association, sales in hardware stores fell by more than 17 percent last year. During the last quarter of the year, the decline was as much as 19.5 percent.

The decline in sales is due to the collapse of new construction, the slowdown in housing sales and weak consumer confidence in the future. The high interest rates have also not encouraged people to renovate.

I fired the CEO Minna Liuksialan according to the sales decline was expected due to the general weak level of construction.

Still, he says he doesn't remember such challenging times in recent history.

“No product group is currently saving the industry, and there are hardly any differences between customer groups. Both professional and do-it-yourself builders are in the doldrums,” Liuksiala says in Ras's press release.

Liuksila considers the situation unfortunate, because at the same time, prices have dropped significantly in some product groups and workers would currently be available for renovation and construction needs.

Last the year was dark for the construction industry. According to Statistics Finland, 782 companies filed for bankruptcy in the construction sector.

The industry suffered its biggest business victim of the year in December, when the district court of Itä-Uusimaa declared the Sajucon Asset Management group, which had a turnover of around 115 million euros, largely bankrupt in 2022. Only its subsidiary Sajucon Rakennus continues to operate under the new name Kenno Kodit.

Other large construction companies that collapsed last year are Siklatilat, Jukkatalo and R4 Korjausurakointi.

Just as the Auditors of Finland anticipate in his recent barometer that the crisis in the construction industry will not ease this year, some experts already see signs of a pick-up in the housing market.

For example, according to the forecast of Suomen Kiinteistönvälitättie (SKVL), housing sales will increase at the beginning of this year. SKVL's forecast shows a “continuous increase” in demand for family apartments in particular.

SKVL estimates that the acceleration of housing sales is mainly due to the drop in Euribor interest rates.