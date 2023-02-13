2023 began with a series of important releases, such as Fire Emblem Engage, Forspoken and the remake of dead space. In this way, the NPD Group, an organization that is in charge of sharing information on the sale of hardware and software in the United States, has shared its results for January, where we saw positive and negative points.

To start, spending on video game content, hardware and accessories was $4.3 billion, a 5% decrease compared to what was seen in January 2022. Gaming hardware spending held steady, while content spending declined by 5%.

Regarding the sale of software, once again, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II it was America’s best-selling game. For his part, the remake of dead space was the most successful new releaseachieving second place in this market. Fire Emblem: Engage, Forspoken and One Piece Odyssey They managed to enter the top 10 sales. Notably, The Last of Us Part II it went from number 36 to number 11, this as a response to the popularity of the HBO series.

Speaking of hardware, console spending was flat compared to a year ago, at $393 million. Thanks to a strong distribution, The PlayStation 5 managed to position itself as the best-selling console, both in units and in dollars, in the United States, with the Switch in second place in both categories.

While, on the one hand, there was an increase in PlayStation 5 and Switch sales, there is also talk of a drop in the rest of the platforms, such as Xbox. On related topics, we tell you how it has gone for Forspoken in sales. Similarly, Microsoft admits that Game Pass affects the sale of games.

January was not a bad month, but it clearly could have been better. Now, with February already underway, it seems that Hogwarts Legacy It will be the launch that manages to position itself in the lead this time. We can only wait for more information to be shared about it.

Via: Mat Piscatella.