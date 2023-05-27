According to TRF-4, the current owner of the operation in Paraná can be transferred to other branches of the Federal Court of the 4th Region

Judge Gabriela Hardt asked to be removed from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba (PR), according to information confirmed to Power360. Currently, he serves as head of Lava Jato in Paraná, after the Council of TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region) decided to dismiss Judge Eduardo Appio, on May 22.

According to TRF-4 (read note below), Hardt participates in the Internal Contest for the Successive Removal of Substitute Federal Judge from the court. The judge of the operation can be transferred to other branches of the Federal Justice of the 4th Region: in Rio Grande do Sul, in Santa Catarina or even remain in Paraná.

However, he informed that the process is still in progress and that all those registered can withdraw until Monday (May 29). In addition, the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region stated that the removal of Gabriela Hardt from the 13th Court depends on the decision of the Board of Directors of the court.

“Dr. Gabriela Hardt expressed interest in running for removal, as well as several other judges. However, there is no way to have a definition, at this moment, that the magistrate will be able to remove herself from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, even because there may be withdrawal on her part”he said.

Read the full statement from TRF-4 below:

