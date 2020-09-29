Police personnel in UP’s Hardoi district are now taking bribe money wrapped in white paper. A video of the Sursa police station premises has gone viral, in the viral video, a soldier is seen holding a rupee in white paper and wrapping it in the case of the disputed farm. As soon as the video goes viral, there is a stir in the department. On the orders of SP, the constable has been suspended and a case is also being registered on the plaintiff’s tahrir.It can be clearly seen in the viral video that a soldier is talking to some people in the premises of Sursa police station. In the farm related matter, the soldier is explaining something to these people. At the same time, the soldier who is holding a white paper in hand, opens in front of a person talking and says, “Bring it, wrap it, after which the person standing in front of it puts a few rupees, after which the soldier is comfortable with that paper.” I take money there.

The giver made the video

The person from whom the soldier was taking money, made this video viral on social media. A similar video was also made of Tariwan police station in-charge Arunesh Gupta, in which a person along with the person giving the money went viral after making the video, after which the chair of the Thanedar went away.

Bribery video creates panic

For the past few days, there has been a stir in the police department due to the video of bribery going viral. Questions have also been raised on the system due to one video going viral. Two days ago a video of a PRD jawan also went viral, a few days ago a video of a home guard also taking money went viral. Even a few days ago, a video of a bribe of a bribe went viral.

Khaki constantly getting embarrassed

This fourth video of khaki workers has gone viral during the last month and a half, in which it can be seen clearly taking a bribe. Just three days ago, a video of a home guard taking money on a police check post went viral, a few days ago, a video taken by a PRD and Tadiwan police station in-charge has gone viral. However, the newcomer SP has taken a tough stand in the bribery case. Home guards, PRD jawans have been suspended and FIRs have been lodged, while briber constables have also been suspended.

It says responsible

Regarding the viral video, ASP Anil Kumar said that the constable of the Sursa police station is seen taking money in the name of Pradeep land, the soldier has been suspended and a case is being registered on the plaintiff’s tahrir.