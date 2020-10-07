Highlights: Omprakash Rajbhar said that leaders going to Hathras are being misbehaved

Even Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi were not spared, throw ink on Sanjay Singh

Why should I or our workers go to kick Hathras in such an environment: Omprakash Rajbhar

Hardoi

After the Hathras scandal, politics has intensified in the entire country. Leaders of opposition parties are vying for Hathras but Suheldev did not go to Hathras for fear of beating the Bharatiya Samaj Party national president and former minister OP Rajbhar. We are not saying this, they have accepted themselves. OP Rajbhar, who came to review the organization in Sandila, told NBT Online that we do not want our people to go to Hathras and get beaten up. Jayant Chaudhary was lathi-charged, the incident with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, ink was thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh. When I see daily that the leaders of opposition parties are being treated so badly, why should I go there to kick?

Rajbhar said that rape incidents are happening all over Uttar Pradesh. The way the opposition parties are being prevented from going to Hathras clearly shows that the entire government is engaged to hide the evidence, save the officers and the accused. The incident that happened with Hathras’s daughter is condemnable. The UP government does not want poor backward people to get justice. This is a very sad incident for democracy. Incidents of rape are taking place all over the state.

Rajbhar is preparing political land in Sandila

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party national president Om Prakash Rajbhar is busy preparing political ground for his party. He is also eyeing the Sandila Vidhan Sabha. Since his ministerial period, he has given a lot of time in the Sandila Vidhan Sabha. He stressed on making workers from sector to booth. Rajbhar said that he will contest 403 assembly seats of the state in partnership with the Partnership Sankalp Morcha. He is preparing alone for 300 seats. Workers are being added. Officers are being made.