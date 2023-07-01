Keti KotiHistorian and activist Jeanne Henriquez asked King Willem-Alexander to apologize for slavery during the royal visit to Curaçao in early February, an action that hardly anyone was aware of. On Saturday she (and the rest of the kingdom) will hear whether she will get what she wants, in the king’s speech at Keti Koti. “I hope he speaks mostly as a human being.”
Jeroen Schmale
Latest update:
10:17
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#knew #king #response #Jeanne
Leave a Reply