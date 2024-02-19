Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

In some winter sports resorts the ski season is already over. Many slopes are already experiencing spring weather instead of snow and ice.

Munich – plus degrees and rain – the mild climate in Austria is putting a lot of strain on some smaller ski areas. Record temperatures since the beginning of February have hit some regions at lower altitudes particularly hard. In some places you can hardly see any of the snow anymore; it is melting away. Artificial snow is often not an option.

Lack of snow in Austria: The first ski areas have to close

“It is with a heavy heart that we start the last day of operation of this season today due to the snow. Come visit us again, we look forward to seeing you,” announced the Holzmeisterlift Sommeralm (Styria) on Sunday Facebook.

However, skiing on the Sommeralm is still possible. “Pristingerkogellift and the Teichalm lifts are still open!” reads a recent Facebook post from Monday (February 19th).

Hardly any snow in Austria: Some ski areas, like here at the Sommeralm in Styria, are ceasing operations. © Screenshot Facebook/ Holzmeisterlift Sonnenalm

“Great descent down to the valley”

The situation only looks better in larger ski areas – including in Styria. After a winter hurrah in Austria, there is enough snow on the slopes down to the valley, a spokesman for the Styrian cable car operator told the Austrian Crown newspaper. The Lachtal, for example, benefits from its altitude. “The descent down to the valley on the Kreischberg is also great,” the newspaper quoted the operator as saying.

The snowfall limit on the Arlberg currently fluctuates between 1200 and 1400 meters, reports Alpine weather from kachelmannwetter.com on platform X. “On Tuesday night the showers will become more frequent and snow will fall up to 1000 meters.”

Winter comeback in Austria – up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow

Winter is expected to return to many Alpine valleys towards the end of the week, according to an Alpine weather post from Monday (February 19). “Especially from the Arlberg to Upper Styria and partly also in East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia, the snowfall line drops into many valleys.”

Snowfall limit will drop in Austria for the weekend

According to the weather service GeoSphere Austria, the snowfall limit will temporarily drop to heights between 600 and 1000 meters on Friday (February 23). Weather experts predict that up to 50 centimeters of snow could fall in the mountains uwz.at. A few centimeters of wet snow is possible in the larger Alpine valleys.

Even before the current winter season, there were rumblings, especially in smaller ski areas in Austria. Meanwhile, in the Tyrol Alps tourist groups for a large-scale operation and then plenty of head shaking.

