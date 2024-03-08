Motor club Hardliners MC is Friday banned by the court North Holland. According to the judge, the club has a “culture in which the commission of criminal offenses is encouraged, facilitated and ordered.” The club must immediately cease all activities or pay a daily penalty of one thousand euros.

Hardliners MC emerged from the illustrious and banned motorcycle club Hells Angels: former member Lysander de R. founded Hardliners MC in 2019 from prison. He was previously the president of the Hells Angels in Haarlem. He is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence. Hardliners MC is now one of the largest clubs in the Netherlands, because members of other banned motorcycle clubs such as Bandidos and No Surrender have joined.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, members of the club have been involved in drug trafficking, attacks with explosives, assaults and threats. According to the judiciary, the club placed a hand grenade in front of the Haarlem city hall. A criminal investigation is still underway against the top of Hardliners MC.

