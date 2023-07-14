Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Russian nationalist Igor Girkin expects a coup attempt against Vladimir Putin soon. However, it is supposed to start insidiously – in the Ukraine.

MOSCOW — Russian ex-military and Kremlin critic Igor Girkin has claimed that Wladimir Putin another mutiny is imminent. Although on a smaller scale than the Wagner revolt at the end of June, this rebellion could prove far more dangerous – at least if Girkin’s claims are to be believed.

The nationalist who, years before the outbreak of the Ukraine War who led the separatist movement in Donetsk has repeatedly criticized Moscow for allegedly hesitant behavior. If Girkin had his way, Putin should have called for general mobilization as early as April 2022 – two months after the start of the war. Girkin, also known by his pseudonym Strelkov, founded the Novorussia movement years ago. The goal: “To preserve the Russian world and to create a unified Greater Russia”.

Long before the Ukraine war: On July 11, 2014, the then separatist leader Igor Girkin was walking with his bodyguards in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. © ALEXANDER KHUDOTEPLY/afp

Now the military blogger sanctioned by the West is open Telegram claims that a group of Putin’s inner circle in his native Leningrad Oblast wants to overthrow the president. Putin is said to be replaced by a member of the group, the so-called “Osero Cooperative” (in German “lake”). Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Sergey Kiriyenko, Putin’s first deputy chief of staff, are said to be part of the cooperative. “Expect new campaigns in the coming months,” Girkin wrote.

Sabotage instead of attack: How the shadow movement “Osero” allegedly wants to overthrow Putin

In contrast to the Wagner group, which launched an armed uprising in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, the Osero cooperative plans a completely different course of action, according to Girkin. They want instead of Russia sabotage military operations, its defense industry and control of rear areas during war. If Putin had to accept defeat first, it would be easier to get rid of the Kremlin boss, Girkin said.

The group also plans to target the Defense Ministry, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the secret service and other government structures. Meanwhile, the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) theorized that Girkin is spreading these rumors to provoke a tougher crackdown on Prigozhin. The 62-year-old was sent into exile in Belarus after the revolt was thwarted – but Prigozhin seems to be completely free again in the meantime.

In any case, the fact is that the past few weeks have caused unrest among the Russian elite. That this a relentless hardliner like Igor Girkin does not go unnoticed is not surprising. His claims are therefore to be classified as correspondingly speculative. (nak)