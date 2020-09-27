new Delhi: Natasha Stankovic, wife of Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, is very active on social media. While Pandya is busy these days in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Natasha is making a lot of headlines through social media. Natasha often shares her glamorous pictures and videos on social media.

Fans also eagerly wait for their latest pictures and videos. Recently, Natasha has shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen playing with son Agastya. This cute video of both is becoming fiercely viral on social media.



While sharing this video on her Instagram account, Natasha wrote in the caption, “Our playing time.” Till now millions of people have watched this video and are giving different reactions by commenting. Earlier, Hardik Pandya shared a picture on his Instagram account, in which his wife Natasha and son Agastya were seen supporting Mumbai Indians. Both of them also wore Mumbai T-shirts during this time. This picture also made a lot of headlines on social media.

Let us know that Hardik Pandya is currently in the UAE for IPL 2020. Pandya is a part of Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have played 2 matches so far this IPL season, in one of which they have lost and in one they have won. In the point table, Mumbai’s team is in third place.