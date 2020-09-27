Mumbai Indians (MI) cricket operations director Zaheer Khan said on Sunday that Hardik Pandya was keen to bowl. But the team management will also have to watch his body as this all-rounder is playing after a long rest due to a back injury. In November last year, 26-year-old Hardik underwent surgery in London and returned to cricket in March but did not bowl for Mumbai Indians in the first two matches of the Indian Premier (IPL) League.When Zaheer was asked about Hardik’s bowling, he said, ‘We are all expecting him (Hardik) to bowl and he is the kind of player who can change the balance of any team when bowling and He understands this. ‘

He said, “But we have to see his body and we are consulting with Physio about it.” He said, ‘We want to see him bowling, he is also willing to bowl and he really wants to bowl, we have to wait and exercise restraint and see his body too. Ultimately, injuries to the bowler greatly affect him.

Hardik has played 18 and 14 innings in the last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He said, ‘We are happy that he is present as a batsman and is contributing with full fitness. It is good and hope that you will see him bowling soon. ‘